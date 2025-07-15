Toronto Raptors Mailbag: Summer League Stars, Final Cuts, and Playoff Hopes
The Toronto Raptors are off to a 2–0 start at Summer League, and their defense has been the story. This group has swarmed the ball, created chaos in passing lanes, and forced a pile of turnovers through sheer energy and effort. It’s early, and it’s Summer League, but the defensive identity they’re showing has been hard to ignore.
With the roster mostly set heading into training camp, the focus now shifts to internal development. Can this group defend at a high level in the regular season? Who earns the final roster spots? And what kind of ceiling does this team have if things go right?
Let’s dig into the latest Raptors mailbag. If you’ve got a question for a future edition, send it in on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
What about Chris Boucher? – @inthebeaches
I’ve been writing about Chris Boucher’s eventual departure for at least two years, but this time it’s actually happening. The Raptors moved on from him during the season to focus on their younger, developmental players, and now it’s official. I expect he’ll be on a roster next season, probably coming off the bench on a low-cost deal.
Who are the candidates to get cut before the season? – @wil_degroot
AJ Lawson and Colin Castleton are on non-guaranteed standard contracts, so they’re the most obvious candidates. David Roddy and Clifford Omoruyi are on Exhibit 10s and will likely be cut as well. The Raptors have already guaranteed Jamison Battle’s minimum contract, so I don’t see them parting ways with him.
Are the Raptors still looking for the big fish this season or done? – @peter_tu1029
I think they’re done. Maybe something wild comes up and they pounce, but the general sense is the roster is just about set for next season.
Can we keep all the players from the two lineups we’ve used in Summer League? – @wil_degroot
They can keep everyone except one. Right now, Castleton seems like the odd man out. Lawson looks like the favorite to have his deal guaranteed. The other eight players are already on standard or two-way deals.
Are the Raptors winning Summer League? – @587lucas2k20
They could. They were pegged as the second-most likely team to win Summer League behind only Utah, who’ve already lost multiple times. The Raptors are one of the most experienced squads in Vegas and seem to have legit chemistry. If they want to win it, they should be favorites.
What do you think the odds are of the Raptors having a top 5 defense this season? – @demystifyingpaul
Very low. They’ve defended well in Summer League, but that’s mostly low-level competition without much cohesion. And it’s been Toronto’s regular season bench guys doing the heavy lifting. In terms of the regular season rotation, how many above-average defenders are in the top six or seven? Two, maybe three? I don’t think they’ll be a top-five defense.
Will the Raptors make it to the playoffs? – @abilaash1
I don’t expect them to be a top-six team. More likely, they’ll land in the play-in mix and need to win two games to make the playoffs. Vegas doesn’t think they’ll get there, and I’d say they’re right on the fringe.