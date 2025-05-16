Raptors Mailbag: Prospects to Watch, Trade Possibilities, & More
The draft lottery is behind us, the Toronto Raptors are locked in at No. 9, and the speculation machine is officially humming. Whether it’s dreaming up trade packages for Giannis Antetokounmpo or debating who Toronto might take in the lottery, there’s no shortage of hypotheticals to sort through. This week’s mailbag dives into all of it: the odds of landing a superstar, the value of Scottie Barnes, and which wings could be worth targeting at No. 9.
If you have a question for a future mailbag feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose
Draft Questions
Do you think the Raptors will go for need or best player available in the draft? – @ali.beydoun24
The Raptors always say they’ll take the best player available, and honestly, I’ve never heard a team say, “We thought he was the third-best guy, but he filled a need.” It’s always something like: we can’t believe he was still on the board, we’re thrilled to have him, even if that’s not entirely true.
The Raptors aren’t in a spot where they can afford to draft based on need. They’re not one rookie away from becoming a playoff juggernaut. By the time this pick hits his prime, maybe four years from now, the roster will probably look totally different. It might be a little clunky if they take another shooting guard, but if that’s the most talented player available, you take him and figure it out later.
Cedric Coward? Could he be the Raptors’ guy at No. 9? – @noahberketo
This seems a little high for Coward, who’s been mocked quite a bit later than No. 9. I’m a big fan of wings who can shoot, but if the Raptors go in that direction, I think they’d probably look elsewhere.
Thoughts on the Raptors grabbing Carter Bryant at No. 9? – @thomasung_
Speaking of wings who can shoot, Bryant is someone I’ve really taken a liking to in that mid-to-late lottery range. He’s not a perfect prospect, but he looks like a prototypical 3-and-D wing who could carve out a successful NBA career. Toronto doesn’t really have a long, defensively versatile wing who can hit threes at a high level. That role got OG Anunoby paid, and it’s become one of the most coveted skillsets in the league. I’d definitely consider Bryant at No. 9.
Giannis Trade Talk
What’s the actual percent we get Giannis? Like 20%? 50%? 70%? What are we talking? – @emmettyuill
Sportsbooks have it around 6%. I’d say it’s closer to 1%. If the Giannis market completely collapses and the Raptors somehow steal him, sure, but I really don’t see it happening.
Is there any (realistic) possibility of a Giannis trade that doesn’t involve Scottie? – @rorypower54
To me, no.
There are trade ideas that work financially without Scottie Barnes, usually centered around Brandon Ingram and others, but I’d put those in the unrealistic category. I think Ingram is talented, and I get the excitement, but let’s not forget the Raptors traded Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and a late first-rounder just for the opportunity to re-sign him. I don’t think his value has changed so drastically that he suddenly headlines a trade for Antetokounmpo.
What’s a realistic package for Giannis and how would the roster look afterward? – @webstercorry
I don’t think this is going to happen.
That said, I’ve toyed with ideas because everyone keeps bringing it up. Maybe you loop in New Orleans, since they own Milwaukee’s 2026 first. Toronto could send Barnes to the Pelicans, who then send that pick (and other assets) to the Bucks, with Giannis coming to the Raptors. You’d need more salary going each way, and again, I don’t think it’s realistic.
If it did happen, your roster might look like: Giannis, Poeltl, Ingram, Quickley, Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, etc. That assumes Barrett and Barnes are gone.
Do we trade for a star? – @proweld_contracting
I think the Raptors stand pat this offseason and wait to see how next season goes before making a move. We haven’t even seen what this team looks like with Ingram. Let’s get a read on that first.
Chris Boucher?
How is my boy Boucher? – @juaaugasta
He seems to be doing well based on social media. He’s been active with charity work. If you’re asking about his future with the team, I wouldn’t expect him back next season.