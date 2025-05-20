NBA Draft 2025: Raptors Projected to Take Noa Essengue at No. 9
If the Toronto Raptors believe this will be their last trip to the top 10 for a while, it could make sense to take a bigger swing.
In Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman has Toronto selecting Noa Essengue at No. 9. The 18-year-old French forward is one of the youngest players in the class and has already shown flashes of two-way potential in one of Europe’s top professional leagues.
Here’s a closer look at the pick and how Essengue might fit into Toronto’s long-term plans.
No. 9: Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm)
Essengue is a tools-based upside swing. He brings size, fluidity, and defensive range, and has already proven he can hold his own against professionals at just 18 years old. Between the German BBL and EuroCup this season, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks in just less than 24 minutes per game. He shot 56.4% from the field, 26.9% from three, and 71.6% from the free throw line.
He stands out immediately for how he moves. Essengue runs the floor like a wing, attacks closeouts with coordination, and shows real touch around the basket. He uses spin moves, euro-steps, and off-hand layups to finish in traffic. He plays with control and has shown flashes of face-up scoring potential that could become more reliable as his game matures.
Defense is his calling card. Essengue can switch onto smaller players, contest shots at the rim, and cover ground as a weak-side helper. He rotates well, stays engaged off the ball, and uses his length to create turnovers and deflections. He still needs to add strength to hold up against bigger bodies in the paint, but the instincts and effort are already in place.
The biggest question is the jumper. Essengue shot 29.4% from three in EuroCup play and 23.9% in the BBL. While the percentages are not ideal, his form is clean and his free throw shooting has improved to 73%. If the shot continues to develop, it would unlock a much more dynamic offensive role and give him greater lineup flexibility.
Essengue also flashes passing feel. He moves the ball quickly, finds cutters, and occasionally threads interior passes out of the post. Like most young players, he can still force drives or settle for tough finishes, but those areas should improve with experience and physical development.
The Raptors do not have an immediate need for a forward, which gives them flexibility to be patient with his development. Essengue could spend time in the G League next season before gradually working his way into the rotation later in the year or into the following season if his progress warrants it.
For Toronto, this would be a long-term play. Essengue checks the boxes the Raptors have often prioritized, including youth, length, defensive upside, and raw offensive potential. He likely will not contribute right away, but if the jumper improves and his frame fills out, he could grow into a modern, versatile forward who fits the direction the team is trying to build toward.