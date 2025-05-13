Raptors Mock Draft: Toronto Projected to Take Combo Guard From Illinois
With the draft order now set, attention turns to what the Toronto Raptors might do with the ninth pick.
In The Ringer’s post-lottery mock draft, J. Kyle Mann has Toronto selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 9. It’s a notable choice for a team with an already crowded backcourt, but Jakucionis offers a different kind of upside. He’s a big, pass-first guard with advanced feel and one of the highest ceilings among playmakers in this class.
Here’s a closer look at the pick and how he might fit in Toronto.
No. 9: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
The Raptors have plenty of combo guards on the roster, but none with the ceiling of Jakucionis.
The 18-year-old Lithuanian offers something the current group does not. He is a poised, oversized playmaker with strong pick-and-roll instincts, vision, and the potential to develop into a full-time offensive engine. His skill set directly addresses Toronto’s need for better half-court structure and decision-making.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Jakucionis measured 6-foot-4 and three-quarters barefoot, 205.2 pounds with a 6-foot-7 and three-quarter wingspan and an 8-foot-4 standing reach. He used that size well as a freshman at Illinois, averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 32 minutes per game. He shot 44% from the field, 31.8% from three, and 84.5% from the free throw line. His shooting mechanics are clean, and his free throw percentage suggests there is room for growth.
Jakucionis is most comfortable as a passer. He reads defenses quickly, manipulates coverages in the pick-and-roll, and consistently delivers accurate passes to the right spots. His tempo control is excellent, and he plays with a calm, methodical rhythm. Before a midseason injury, he was shooting over 40% from three, with a mix of spot-up and pull-up makes that hinted at more scoring upside.
There are concerns with separation and defense. Jakucionis is not an explosive athlete, and he struggled to create space against quicker defenders. He turned the ball over at a high rate and occasionally held onto the ball too long. Defensively, his lateral quickness is average and he will need to improve his strength and awareness to avoid being targeted.
Even with those flaws, the upside is clear. Jakucionis has the size, vision, and poise to grow into a lead guard role. He understands how to run an offense, makes quick decisions, and brings a level of control the Raptors have been missing. If the shot continues to develop and the decision-making sharpens, he could become a valuable long-term piece in Toronto’s backcourt.