Toronto Raptors Suddenly Lead Race for Giannis Antetokounmpo After Odds Shift
In just over a month, the Toronto Raptors have gone from distant long shot to betting favorite in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.
Toronto opened the offseason with just a 2% chance to land the two-time MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Now they sit at +500, the shortest odds of any non-Milwaukee team and an implied probability of 17 percent.
Only the Bucks are ahead at −190, which suggests they are still expected to keep their franchise star. Milwaukee has not indicated a willingness to explore trades, and Antetokounmpo has not requested a move. But with Damian Lillard set to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury and the Bucks coming off another early playoff exit, uncertainty around Antetokounmpo's future remains.
The Raptors, meanwhile, have started to generate real buzz. Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and Toronto. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also said the Raptors are expected to pursue a “big fish” this summer as they look to reshape the roster.
If Antetokounmpo becomes available, Toronto is one of the teams positioned to make a strong offer. Any deal would likely start with Scottie Barnes, whose rookie max extension begins next season. To match salary, the Raptors could include RJ Barrett or a combination of Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji. Toronto also controls all of its future first-round picks and holds the ninth pick in this year’s draft.
Other teams, including the Spurs, Rockets, and Thunder, may have deeper asset pools and are considered among the other teams in the mix to potentially pursue Antetokounmpo.
There is still no indication that anything is imminent. The Bucks remain in control of the situation, and Antetokounmpo is under contract through at least 2027. But the Raptors’ steady climb to the top of the betting market reflects a growing belief that they will be ready if the door opens.
