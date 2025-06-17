Toronto Raptors Odds to Land Kevin Durant Surge Following Latest Reports
The Toronto Raptors are suddenly rising in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, with betting markets now listing them among the most likely teams to land the 36-year-old superstar.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Raptors sit at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to be Durant’s team next season. That implies roughly a 17% chance and marks a sharp rise from +1,200 just 24 hours ago. Only the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves have shorter odds. Toronto now ranks ahead of the Phoenix Suns and several other potential suitors.
The growing odds follow a wave of reporting connecting the Raptors to Durant in recent days. Marc Stein reported Toronto is one of the few teams willing to gamble on Durant despite his expiring contract. Michael Grange of Sportsnet confirmed the Raptors were monitoring Durant’s availability ahead of February’s trade deadline and remain open to making a move this summer. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line also reported that Toronto has shown a willingness to move key players in the right deal, including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl.
Durant is set to earn $54.7 million next season and will turn 37 in September. He is eligible to sign a two-year, $122 million extension with any team that acquires him. While ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that Durant prefers to land with San Antonio, Houston, or Miami, that has not stopped teams like the Raptors from exploring the market.
Structurally, any trade for Durant would likely require Toronto to part with Poeltl. Pairing his salary with either Barrett or Quickley is one of the few ways to make a deal work financially under the league’s second apron restrictions. The Raptors hold the No. 9 pick in next week’s draft and control their future first-rounders, giving them flexibility to build out a competitive offer.
The Raptors appear to be serious about taking a step forward this offseason. Multiple insiders have described the front office as feeling some pressure to rejoin the Eastern Conference playoff race. Whether that means pushing for Durant or another star remains to be seen, but Toronto is back in the spotlight as trade season heats up.
