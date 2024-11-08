Raptors Share Optimistic Update on Immanuel Quickley & Jonathan Mogbo
Jonathan Mogbo appears to have avoided serious injury.
The Toronto Raptors second-round pick has been listed as probable to play Saturday night after leaving Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a hip pointer injury. He was seen doing activities following the team's practice on Friday and appears likely to play against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Immanuel Quickley seems to be nearing a return after missing Toronto's last eight games. He's been listed as questionable with a pelvic injury he suffered in Toronto's season opener. It's the first time Quickley has been upgraded from doubtful since suffering the injury. According to Eric Koreen, the Raptors are hopeful Quickley will play Saturday.
The Raptors have listed Garrett Temple as doubtful with back spasms. He popped up on Toronto's injury report on Wednesday.
The Raptors will, however, be without Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter who reaggravated the AC joint injury he suffered before training camp this year. Walter will miss at least one week before he's re-evaluated by team medical personnel. There remains no clear timeline for Barnes, Olynyk, or Brown to return.
Quickley will slide back into Toronto's starting point guard spot once he's cleared to return. That'll shift Davion Mitchell to the bench as a depth guard alongside Jamal Shead. All three guards should see playing time for the Raptors.
The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to share their injury report. Kawhi Leonard, however, will not be available as he continues to be sidelined indefinitely.