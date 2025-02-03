Raptors Practice Without Two Vets Away With Ailments Monday
Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher were both absent from the Toronto Raptors' practice Monday morning, though their absences are not considered particularly significant.
Despite both players being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Thursday’s deadline, their situations appear unrelated to any potential transactions. Brown is dealing with a nose issue after taking a hit in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, while Boucher is sidelined with an illness, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Monday. Neither ailment is expected to impact Toronto’s plans in the coming days.
The Raptors did receive some positive news on the injury front, as Davion Mitchell returned to practice after missing Sunday’s game with a foot injury. The team will monitor his status over the next 24 hours before determining whether he will be available for Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks, Rajaković said.
Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead also rejoined the team following a two-game absence due to illness.
Otherwise, practice appeared to go on as usual for Toronto despite the swirling trade rumors. Kelly Olynyk, another player frequently mentioned in trade discussions, was seen eating lunch in the team cafeteria. No other players were notably missing from practice, suggesting that the roster remains intact with just a few days to go before the deadline.
The Raptors will host the New York Knicks on Tuesday in what could be a matchup without former Raptor OG Anunoby. The Knicks wing is dealing with a foot injury and is set to miss his first game of the season Monday against the Houston Rockets. His status for Tuesday remains uncertain.
After facing New York, Toronto will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in its final game before the trade deadline. The team will then embark on a three-game road trip, beginning Friday in Oklahoma City, followed by stops in New Orleans and Brooklyn.