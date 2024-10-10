Raptors Try to Take Pressure Off Former Lottery Pick As Big Season Awaits
It's all about balance.
The Toronto Raptors have tried to stress that message to Ochai Agbaji as the 6-foot-5 wing enters his third season in the league. Through two years, Agbaji has been a little erratic, both in his mechanics and in his results.
At times, there have been moments of impressive play from the 24-year-old former Kansas standout who shot 37.8% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers as a rookie. Had that number held last year, Agbaji would be well on his way to developing into an impact three-and-D player, the kind Toronto is desperate for moving forward.
But things went a little sideways last year.
Agbaji's three-point stroke fell to 29.4% for the year and 21.7% in his 27 games with the Raptors. The Utah Jazz essentially gave up on him, moving him along with Kelly Olynyk for a late first-round pick at the trade deadline. While he was solid defensively in Toronto, his three-point shooting woes and lack of a secondary offensive skill created problems for the Raptors down the stretch.
The hope is that'll change.
The Raptors have spent the offseason working with Agbaji to fix his mechanics, specifically his balance. They found he tends to jump forward too much when he shoots and Toronto hopes improved balance and some small tweaks can get Agbaji back to at least league average from three-point range.
But arguably more important than any physical tweaks for Agbaji is what Toronto is trying to stress to him mentally.
“The main thing for him is to not to over-think it and also not to put too much stock in it,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Wednesday. “You can affect the game very efficiently if you play defense if you rebound, if you cut, if you stop their best player, and then if you do that and get lost in that possession and you get lost in the competition then the shot comes itself."
Toronto is going to need that from Agbaji who figures to be heading into a bigger role when the season tips off later this month. With RJ Barrett likely sidelined for the start of the year, Agbaji should be in the mix to slide into the starting lineup alongside Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and presumably Gradey Dick.
For Agbaji, this year is a big one.
Despite his high pedigree coming out of college, the former No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft has yet to show he can really contribute as a regular in an NBA rotation. His defense has appeared to be on that level, but without offensive development this year it's hard to see a future for him as anything more than a bench depth piece moving forward.
Toronto doesn't want him overthinking and stressing about his shots. It's an understandable perspective to take the pressure off a player who still has the potential and physical traits to be a contributor one day. But ultimately his shots need to fall a lot more than they did last year, regardless of what the Raptors want to say.