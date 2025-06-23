Toronto Raptors Linked to High-Upside Prospect Noa Essengue in Latest NBA Mock Draft
As the top eight of the 2025 NBA Draft starts to come into focus, the Toronto Raptors remain one of the most unpredictable teams in the lottery, sitting at No. 9 with a wide range of potential options.
In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony projects the Raptors to select 6-foot-10 forward Noa Essengue, a high-upside athlete who continues to generate intrigue despite an unusual pre-draft process. Essengue is still playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in the German BBL Finals and won’t hold any private workouts for NBA teams before the draft. That hasn’t stopped evaluators from buying into his tools and long-term potential.
“The Raptors are a franchise that rival teams have had a hard time pegging in terms of their intentions, partially because of the wide range of prospects that could be considered in this tier, and partially because of their roster, which has considerable depth at every position, besides perhaps center,” Givony wrote.
Essengue is far from a polished product. Offensively, he’s mostly a straight-line slasher at this point, relying on hard cuts, explosive rim runs, and quick second jumps to make an impact. He isn’t a floor spacer yet, though he’s shown growing confidence in the corners and knocked down better than 70% of his free throws this year. His upside as a catch-and-shoot threat isn’t out of the question, but there’s development still needed. His ball skills are limited, but Ulm has trusted him as a connective piece, capable of keeping the offense flowing without using up bad possessions.
Where Essengue really pops is on the defensive end. With a 7-foot wingspan and the agility to switch on the perimeter or fly in as a weak-side rim helper, he brings real versatility and energy. He guards multiple positions, plays above the rim, and has the tools to become a disruptive force in the NBA if his strength and motor continue to improve.
Consistency is the swing skill. There are flashes of dominance followed by quieter outings, and he still gets pushed off his spots at times. An NBA weight program could help him add the 15 to 20 pounds needed to hold his own against physical frontcourts, and the hope is that added strength unlocks even more of his game on both ends.
For a Raptors team still rebuilding around Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, Essengue checks a lot of boxes. He brings size, length, and defensive versatility at a position of need. The offense may take time, and the jumper needs to become more reliable, but the foundation is intriguing. If the Raptors are willing to be patient with his development, they could come away with one of the most athletic and versatile forwards in the class.