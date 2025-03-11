Raptors to Be Without Multiple Starters vs. 76ers
The Toronto Raptors will be without RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on Wednesday night for a crucial late-season matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Quickley will sit out for “rest,” marking his second rest game in the past three outings. This decision is part of Toronto's strategy to maintain the fifth-worst record in the league as the team shifts its focus toward the draft lottery this spring.
Barrett is away from the team for personal reasons. On Monday night, the organization paid tribute to his late brother, Nathan Barrett, nearly a year after his passing.
Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable with a right hand injury that has bothered him over the past few days. Barnes reaggravated the injury on Monday against the Washington Wizards but chose to play through it. He hasn't been quite the same in recent games, shooting just 10-for-35 from the floor in two outings against the Wizards.
Jamison Battle is also questionable with a nose fracture. He was set to see a doctor on Tuesday afternoon, and it appears he received positive news.
Ochai Agbaji is doubtful with a left ankle sprain that's kept him out for the last five games. His status suggests a return could be imminent at some point later this week or early next week.
Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche have all been ruled out.
Toronto sits just half a game ahead of the 76ers, with both teams tied in the win column as they race toward the bottom of the league standings. Philadelphia is highly motivated to lose its remaining games, as the 76ers owe their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside of the top six.
The 76ers have yet to release their injury report for Wednesday’s game. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and potentially Tyrese Maxey are not expected to play, and it's unclear if Kyle Lowry will be available for what could be his last game in Toronto.