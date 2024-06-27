Raptors Add Versatile Wing With 31st Pick in NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are finally filling some holes.
The organization came into the offseason looking for a backup point guard, a backup center, and a defense-first wing with some length. The losses of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Dennis Schröder over the past year left Toronto thin in the backcourt and wings.
On Thursday, Toronto began the process of changing that.
The Raptors swung a deal to add defense-first point guard Davion Mitchell in a multi-player deal with the Sacramento Kings just moments before the second round of the NBA draft began and then used the 31st pick to add Jonathan Mogbo, a 6-foot-6.25 forward out of San Francisco.
Mogbo was a late bloomer who spent two seasons at junior college before landing a DI offer with Missouri State in 2022. Last season, though, was a breakout year for the 22-year-old who averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Dons.
The West Palm Beach native grew up in the same area as Scottie Barnes and will join Toronto with a similar profile. He was essentially a non-shooter in college who attempted just two three-pointers last season and converted just 69.2% of his free throws. That said, he has impressive playmaking skills for his size and offers Toronto the kind of tough on-ball defense the organization was desperately looking for late last season.
Extra Pick
The Raptors pulled off a tidy bit of business just before the second round Thursday afternoon, acquiring the 45th pick from the Sacramento Kings in a deal that saw Toronto send Jalen McDaniels to the Kings for Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and Portland's 2025 second-round according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Sean Cunningham of FOX40.
Toronto has previously said the organization didn't want to add three rookie to the roster next season and it's possible the Raptors choose a draft-and-stash player later in the second round.