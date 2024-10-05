Raptors Share Update on Scottie Barnes Ahead of 1st Preseason Game
Scottie Barnes has arrived in Montreal.
The Toronto Raptors forward joined the organization at training camp Saturday following an excuse personal absence, according to reporters in Montreal. He took part in practice on Saturday but will not play in Toronto's first preseason game on Sunday.
Barnes is expected to be ready to go later this preseason and should be at full strength when the season begins on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Toronto will also be without Immanuel Quickley on Sunday as the Raptors' lead guard continues to recover from a thumb sprain he suffered earlier in the offseason. He has not participated in training camp so far but he's expected to be ready to go for the start of the season.
The Raptors remain without Bruce Brown who continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. His status will be updated closer to the start of the regular season, but he is likely to miss multiple weeks of the season. He remains without a definitive timetable for his return this year.
Rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter remains out as he works his way back from a shoulder strain he suffered in offseason activities. He should be ready to go for the start of the regular season, if not before. The injury is not expected to impact his ramp up toward the regular season too much.
The Raptors will play host to the Washington Wizards in the preseason opener in Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET. Their next game will take place on Oct. 11 in a rematch against the Wizards in Washington.