Report: Toronto Raptors Sign Standout Defensive Guard Chucky Hepburn
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed Chucky Hepburn to a two-way contract, rounding out their two-way roster ahead of Summer League, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Hepburn, a 6-foot guard, spent last season at Louisville where he averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. He transferred after three years at Wisconsin and emerged as one of the most disruptive point-of-attack defenders in the country, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Toronto continues to invest in tough, defensive-minded guards, and Hepburn fits that mold. He’s physical at the point of attack, pressures the ball full court, and creates chaos with quick hands and great anticipation. He consistently gets into opposing ballhandlers, navigates screens well, and generates transition opportunities by forcing turnovers. His defensive intensity and feel give him a chance to make an impact even at his size.
Offensively, Hepburn is more of a connector than a creator. He makes the right reads in pick-and-roll, keeps the ball moving, and looks to set up teammates when he gets downhill. He showed good chemistry as a passer this past season, with a career-best 5.8 assists per game and improved decision-making in the half court. While he doesn’t have elite burst or separation, he plays with control and a solid understanding of angles.
His shooting remains a swing skill. Hepburn hit 32.8% from three this past season, but he shot 40.5% as a sophomore and 35.3% over his four-year college career. He also made 84.4% of his free throws this past season and if his pull-up game develops, he’ll be more than just a defensive specialist.
Hepburn joins Jared Rhoden and Ulrich Chomche as Toronto’s three two-way players. He’ll likely get reps with Raptors 905 and should see extended minutes at Summer League next month, where he’ll share the floor with fellow rookies Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin.
With Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him on the depth chart, Hepburn provides additional guard depth and a defensive presence at the point. If the shot holds up, he could be a valuable depth piece who fits Toronto’s defensive identity.