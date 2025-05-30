Raptors Surprise in Mock Draft with Athletic Wing Cedric Coward at No. 9
The Toronto Raptors may have options at No. 9, but Cedric Coward’s blend of athleticism, shooting, and defensive versatility could make him a safe and sensible pick.
In Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft for Yahoo Sports, the Raptors make a surprise move by selecting Coward in the top 10. It is a bold swing in a projection that sees bigger names like Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen fall into the teens, but Coward checks several boxes Toronto tends to value.
“Many executives around the NBA expect the Raptors to lean toward selecting a player that can help the team win games in the short-term with this pick, rather than a raw project,” O’Connor wrote.
Coward fits that description. He is a ready-made role player with a mature feel for the game.
No. 9: Cedric Coward (Washington State)
Coward appeared in only six games this season before a shoulder injury shut him down, yet he still averaged 17.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 40% from three. Over three collegiate seasons, he hit 38.8% from deep, showing the clean mechanics and touch to project as a reliable floor spacer.
At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured 6-foot-5, 213 pounds, with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and an 8-foot-10 standing reach. His 43-inch max vertical confirmed the explosiveness he shows when crashing the glass and contesting shots.
Coward contributes in a variety of ways. He relocates off the ball, attacks closeouts, finds cutters, and delivers quick, accurate passes. On defense, he brings switchable upside with enough lateral quickness to stay in front of guards and enough length and toughness to match up with bigger wings.
There are concerns. He needs to tighten his handle and add strength to hold up against NBA physicality. The limited sample against high-major competition complicates the evaluation, and at 21 years old, his developmental timeline is shorter than that of younger lottery options.
Even so, Toronto needs more shooting, athleticism, and plug-and-play versatility. Coward provides all three. If the Raptors want a prospect who can contribute early and grow alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, Coward is a realistic option at No. 9.
No. 39: Hansen Yang (Qingdao Eagles, China)
With the No. 39 pick in O’Connor’s mock, the Raptors are projected to take Hansen Yang, a 7-foot-1 center from the Qingdao Eagles in China. It is a long-term investment in size, touch, and feel at the five. Yang fits Toronto’s history of second-round swings on upside and tools.
This season in the Chinese Basketball Association, Yang averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 61% from the field and 82% from the free throw line. That level of touch, especially at the stripe, is rare for a player his size and age.
Yang brings real length with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He finishes well around the rim, stays under control, and has flashed the ability to make the right pass from the elbows or low post. He has a strong feel for spacing, does not force offense, and offers legitimate rim protection on the other end.
There are developmental questions. He will need to add muscle to handle NBA bigs and improve his mobility to survive in space. His pick-and-roll defense is still a work in progress, and his offensive game is fairly limited beyond basic finishes and touch shots.
Still, for a Raptors team without a long-term answer at center, Yang is a worthwhile project. He has the physical tools, promising touch, and foundational skills to grow into a two-way contributor with time and development.