Updated Roster Leaves Raptors With One Spot Following Latest Signing
The Toronto Raptors have almost finalized their roster ahead of training camp later this summer.
As things stand now, Toronto has 20 players officially signed to contracts. That's 14 players on guaranteed contracts for next season, three players on two-way deals, and two players on Exhibit 10 deals following the signings of Jamison Battle during Summer League and of Jared Rhoden on Monday. That leaves one spot open with training camp just over a month away.
Various reports have floated a couple of names connected to Toronto since the draft concluded in late June. Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier reportedly inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Raptors, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, and was with Toronto during Summer League, but that deal has yet to be officially announced. Texas' Dylan Disu has also reportedly inked an Exhibit 10, per Nick Schultz of On3, but that deal has also yet to be made official.
When it comes to Exhibit 10 deals the fact that Toronto hasn't announced the deals isn't much of an issue. These particular deals are primarily for acquiring a player's G League rights. Toronto can wait until the end of training camp to waive Battle or Rhoden before signing Guerrier and Disu to Exhibit 10 deals of their own. That would allow the Raptors 905 to hold the rights to all four players for next season.
For now, it looks like Bruno Fernando will have the inside track to Toronto's final roster spot next season. He has $2.1 million of non-guaranteed salary that'll guarantee on opening night if he makes Toronto's roster.
Toronto could, however, use its final roster spot to bring in one more available free agent to compete with Fernando for that spot. The organization has been interested in Christian Koloko, the team's former center who missed last season due to a blood clot issue. He has yet to be cleared to return but his health status is expected to be updated in the coming weeks.