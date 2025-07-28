Toronto Raptors Waive Backup Center to Create Open Roster Spot for Training Camp
The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Colin Castleton, the team announced Monday afternoon, opening up a roster spot ahead of training camp.
Castleton, 25, was on a non-guaranteed deal and appeared in 11 games for the Raptors last season after joining the team in March. He averaged 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds on 50% shooting.
But Summer League told a different story. Castleton struggled through four appearances in Las Vegas, averaging just 2.6 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the floor. He was passed on the depth chart by sophomore Ulrich Chomche, who started ahead of him in Toronto’s semifinal loss to the Kings. Chomche showed better mobility, rim protection, and long-term upside, all areas Toronto prioritizes in development projects.
With veteran forward Sandro Mamukelashvili already signed to a guaranteed deal, Castleton was competing for one of the final roster spots. The Raptors ultimately chose to move on, giving themselves added flexibility heading into camp.
The move leaves Toronto with one open roster spot and AJ Lawson as the only player currently on a standard non-guaranteed contract. Lawson, 25, was the Raptors’ most reliable scorer in Summer League, averaging 18.5 points per game on 50% shooting and 45.5% from three before missing the final game due to injury. If the Raptors want to add scoring to their bench, Lawson remains a strong in-house option.
Expect Toronto to make at least one more addition before training camp, likely on a minimum contract. That deal could be guaranteed or non-guaranteed depending on how the Raptors want to structure their final training camp roster spot heading into the fall.