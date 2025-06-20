Toronto Raptors’ Refusal to Trade Jakob Poeltl Leaves One Viable Path to Kevin Durant
The Toronto Raptors continue to monitor Kevin Durant’s situation, but they’ve reportedly made one thing clear to Phoenix: Jakob Poeltl is off the table.
According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, the Raptors have no intention of including Poeltl in a potential deal for Durant. The Suns asked for Poeltl back in February prior to the trade deadline and were firmly shut down. Despite renewed interest from Phoenix, Toronto’s stance remains unchanged.
That position severely limits the Raptors’ ability to make a trade for Durant under the NBA’s new salary-matching rules. Durant is set to earn $54.7 million next season, and Phoenix is restricted by the second apron in terms of what they can take back in a trade.
Scottie Barnes is not expected to be available in trade talks for Durant. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley together make over $60 million next season, which is too much for Phoenix to legally take back under second-apron restrictions. A two-for-one swap of that size would require a third team, adding significant complexity to any deal.
Without Poeltl’s $19.5 million salary to help balance the books, the most realistic trade framework would involve Brandon Ingram once he becomes trade eligible in August. A package built around Ingram, along with Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick or Ja'Kobe Walter, and potentially the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft, could satisfy both the financial constraints and talent demands of a Durant deal. It would also address potential fit issues, avoiding the challenge of building an offense around three ball-dominant, mid-range-oriented forwards in Ingram, Durant, and Barnes.
There’s also Durant’s personal preference to factor in. Toronto is not believed to be on his list of desired destinations, which reportedly includes Houston, San Antonio, and Miami. While the Suns are free to negotiate with any team, Durant’s willingness to sign an extension could impact how aggressively teams pursue a deal.
For now, Toronto remains a team to watch. But if the front office is unwilling to include Poeltl, constructing a financially and competitively viable offer becomes increasingly difficult.