Toronto Raptors Interested in Elite Shooter LJ Cryer Ahead of NBA Draft
One year after taking Jamal Shead in the second round, the Toronto Raptors are eyeing another Houston guard.
This time it’s LJ Cryer, one of the most prolific shooters in college basketball, who has reportedly worked out for the team ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.
Cryer led Houston in scoring this past season, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 42.% from three on 7.3 attempts. He also hit 89.5% of his free throws and finished first in the Big 12 in both three-point percentage and total threes made. His ability to score off movement, shoot off the catch, and stretch defenses at high volume has made him one of the premier floor-spacing threats in this draft class.
After beginning his college career at Baylor, where he was part of the Bears’ 2021 national championship team as a freshman, Cryer transferred to Houston and spent the last two seasons under Kelvin Sampson. He played alongside Shead two years ago before taking on a bigger role this past year, helping guide the Cougars to the national championship game
At 6-foot-1, Cryer is undersized and projects more as an off-ball weapon than a primary playmaker. He averaged just under two assists per game this season and will likely need to be paired with a bigger, more versatile ball-handler at the next level. Defensively, he competes but his size poses limitations, especially in switch-heavy systems.
Still, Cryer’s toughness, experience, and shooting pedigree give him a real shot to stick in the pros. He isn’t currently projected to be drafted but will draw strong interest from NBA teams as a summer league or two-way contract candidate. For Toronto, which has prioritized shooting and high-IQ players in recent years, Cryer fits the mold.