Toronto Raptors Take Closer Look at Canadian Wing Jahmyl Telfort Before Draft
The Toronto Raptors are taking a closer look at another Canadian prospect. According to Wesley Brown, Montreal-born wing Jahmyl Telfort has worked out for the team as part of their pre-draft process.
Telfort is a 6-foot-7 senior with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and an archetype the Raptors often target: a big, switchable wing who can guard multiple positions and knock down open shots. He averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and one steal in 35 minutes per game at Butler this season while shooting 47% from the field, 77% at the line and 36.1% from three-point range.
That three-point mark represents a notable jump. Across his first four college seasons at Northeastern and Butler, Telfort hit just 31.1% from beyond the arc. This year he became a more confident spot-up option, taking tougher attempts and still finding the range. If the shot holds, it raises his ceiling as a catch-and-shoot wing who can keep the ball moving and attack closeouts.
Telfort’s defensive appeal starts with his length. He uses his reach to contest jumpers and disrupt passing lanes. He led Butler in steals and was a secondary rim deterrent, averaging nearly half a block per game. On offense he functions as a complementary scorer, thriving in transition, slashing off ball, and generating trips to the free-throw line.
The concerns center on consistency. His shooting track record is short. He shot 52% inside the arc last year, but doesn’t project to be a shot creator at the next level.
Telfort is projected to go undrafted, yet his size, wingspan, improving jumper and two-way effort make him an intriguing summer-league or two-way candidate. For a development-minded franchise like Toronto that values length and defensive versatility, the Montreal native could be a natural fit with Raptors 905 and a name to watch through training camp.