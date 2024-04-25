Rockets' Steven Adams Voted Among NBA’s Toughest Players
HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone is excited about what the Houston Rockets could look like next season. However, Stone vowed on April 16 that he plans to make only a few changes this offseason. But when the Rockets return to the floor for the 2024-25 season, their roster will be similar to the team that went 41-41 the previous year.
The mid-season acquisition of Steven Adams is a significant reason Stone is confident in his roster. He did not play a game for the Rockets after the team landed his services from the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2. But The Athletic’s latest anonymous player poll gave a glimpse into the player the Rockets will be adding, where Adams was voted near the top of the league's "toughest players."
“He knows all the (mixed martial arts) stuff, and he can get you in a chokehold real quick,” one Adams voter said, as relayed by Sam Amick and Josh Robbins wrote. “He’ll be nice with it, but he’ll choke you out and be like, ‘It’s OK, buddy.’”
Adams began his career as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder as a first-round pick in 2015. He has since established himself as one of the league's top enforcers, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 706 career games.
Before the 2023-24 season, Adams sustained a PCL injury in his right knee and underwent season-ending surgery in October. Following his trade to Houston, he said he plans to be ready by the start of training camp in October.
"The talent is very, very high,” Adams said. “You can see it. I’ve been in the league for quite a while. Yes, they’re young. But the ceiling is like, I don’t know what the ceiling is. The talent is very high."
