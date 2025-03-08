2025 NBA Draft: Rockets Have a Potential Path to No. 1 Overall Pick
For many odd reasons, multiple playoff teams could have the chance to select in the lottery as the 2025 NBA Draft sits less than four months away. Due to trade, protections, and swaps, teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, despite being close to clinching a playoff spot, are currently projected to be in the lottery.
The picks are yet to be determined as the regular season winds down, but fans can't help but get excited when seeing their team in the lottery on Tankathon. Due to swaps and protections, the Rockets are set to have the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick in June, while giving up their own pick to the Brooklyn Nets. This is working out for them at the moment, as the Suns are struggling with a 29-34 record.
Phoenix is on track to miss the Play-In Tournament altogether, which would guarantee the Rockets picking in the lottery. Just last season, the Atlanta Hawks, a Play-In team, shot all the way up to the No. 1 overall pick. It wouldn't be ridiculous to say that Houston could get lucky and fall in the top 10.
The Suns could catch up in the standings and make the Play-In, as the Dallas Mavericks' injury issues could drop them further with a 32-32 record. Even if the Suns make the postseason, an early exit still results in a lottery pick for Houston.
The potential lottery pick gives the Rockets so much flexibility for their future. They could always just end up using the pick on a player to add to their already-elite core, but Houston has other options available.
The Rockets could use the pick as leverage to acquire their next superstar, as Kevin Durant is expected to be traded from Phoenix this summer. If Phoenix wants its pick back amid the failed Durant-Devin Booker experiment, Houston could hang that over its head to get a win-now piece.
Of course, the Rockets could also look elsewhere for a trade, as other stars are expected to hit the trade market soon. Their first-round pick has a small chance at cracking the rotation, considering the young core is already deep, so it makes sense for Houston to go all in. Whatever the Rockets end up doing, they have the opportunity to get even better.
