Could Georgetown Center Give Houston Rockets Big Man Depth?
While some fans would agree the guard and forward positions for the Houston Rockets have plenty of players to fill their respective rooms, one position that is in dire need of depth is the center slot.
As of right now heading into the 2025-26 NBA season the Houston Rockets will have Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale to make up their center room, with some Rockets fans hopeful that veteran big man Steven Adams is re-signed as he is currently an UFA for next season.
One name from the 2025 NBA Draft class that has been linked to the Houston Rockets is Georgetown center Thomas Sorber, coming off a great freshman campaign where he averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, along with 2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
In a recently updated NBA Mock Draft by NBADraft.net the Houston Rockets landed Thomas Sorber, which would be a great addition to their already youthful and exciting team.
Sorber's 72% at the FT line has been a big highlight to his game, along with the defensive capabilities he possesses as a rim protector. He is very athletic and can score well in the paint unafraid to bump and get dirty in the paint for his points.
With the NBA Draft coming up within the next month the Houston Rockets will certainly do their due diligence on a player of Thomas Sorber's merit given the lack of depth at the center position going into next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.