Houston Rockets Land No. 10 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
At Monday's 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, 14 teams learned where they'd be picking in the upcoming draft, one of the most anticipated in some time.
The Houston Rockets have landed the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They didn't come in with great odds at No. 1 — just a 3.8% chance overall — and a whopping near-80% chance at landing either pick No. 9 or 10.
This is the fifth year in a row that the Rockets have picked in the lottery. This year, thanks to the Phoenix Suns in a trade deal for their 2025, 2027, and 2029 draft picks.
After having a season in which Houston exceeded expectations, having a lottery pick is even better. The team is filled with young talent, and they are only gaining more of it. This year's draft is filled with talent, but Cooper Flagg will be the undeniable No. 1 pick. The Rockets have their "Core 7" of young players, and adding to it might not give enough room for all players to get consistent minutes, which we already saw this season.
Houston could look into trading the pick due to superstars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo being on the market. A trade would make the Rockets contenders, and Ime Udoka wants a "win-now" player. This is a big offseason for Houston, as the front office could decide to make a major trade or focus on continuity, a topic Rafael Stone briefly discussed.