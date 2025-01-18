Rockets Expected to Draft SEC Forward in Latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets have surged to a 27-13 start to the 2024-25 NBA season after years of rebuilding. For many seasons following 2020, Houston was focused on drafting and developing, showing patience and not making any major decisions to jeopardize the future. Rather, the Rockets took the time to draft a young core, headlined by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and more.
Now, the Rockets are sitting near the top of the Western Conference and are one of the more feared teams in the league. However, they still may have the opportunity to grab yet another lottery pick and stock up on young talent.
The Phoenix Suns have struggled this season with a 20-20 record with slight odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Due to obligations and protections from trades over the last half-decade or so, that lottery pick conveys to the Rockets.
The pick conveying almost seems unfair, as Phoenix hasn't been able to catch a break since trading for Kevin Durant in 2023. On the flip side, years of losing and making smart trades have paid off for the Rockets.
In Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman, the Rockets are expected to have the 12th overall pick in June, via Phoenix. With the Suns' pick, Houston is expected to take Collin Murray-Boyles, a sophomore forward out of South Carolina.
Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks for the Gamecocks this season. Being a lefty scorer with a solid offensive game, Wasserman compares the 6-foot-7 forward to Julius Randle.
"He [Murray-Boyles} bounced back quickly to drop 26 points on the nation's current No. 1 team," Wasserman wrote. "It was a showcase of Murray-Boyles' ability to carve out space and use strength or face up and attack bigs with his handle and body control."
"There will still be a divide among scouts between optimists who buy the physicality, scoring instincts, passing flashes and efficiency, and skeptics who aren't loving a 6'7" post player with limited shooting skill. Murray-Boyles should have a case to succeed out of the box with how he uses his 245-pound frame, skill in traffic and footwork at both ends."
Should the Rockets take the 19-year-old, they'd be getting a great post scorer and would add depth to the forward position. Murray-Boyles is less of a wing player and more of a high-post/paint player. He's shooting just 26.7% from three this season, but there's plenty of promise surrounding the sophomore.
