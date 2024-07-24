Rockets Land All-SEC Big Man in Early 2025 Mock Draft
With the 2024 NBA offseason in the books, the focus has now shifted towards the 2025 offseason. Many have begun to look ahead, in hopes of identifying free agents that could be on the move next year.
Which makes sense, considering that the 2024-25 season doesn't kick off for another two months.
In similar fashion, the 2025 NBA Draft has garnered more attention, as draft prognosticators and experts have sought to forecast where the top players in the class could land. Bleacher Report released their early 2025 mock draft and predicted the Rockets to land Collin Murray-Boyles- South Carolina's All-Freshman power forward from just a season ago.
"Collin Murray-Boyles' per-minute production as a freshman points to a sophomore breakout with heavier usage.
Murray-Boyles is likely to divide scouts with an older-school game that's predicated on interior scoring instincts. But he proved to be highly effective using them, along with his 240-pound frame and excellent hands. He also put up encouraging supporting advanced stats that highlight passing IQ (17.2 assist percentage), defensive mobility and foot speed (2.8 steal percentage).
On paper, Murray-Boyles is an undersized big who lacks a modernized skill set. But it may also become difficult to argue with his scoring ability around the key and short corners, where he can play back to the basket or face up and attack.
Production and efficiency could help teams buy into an outlier."
The Rockets landed Murray-Boyles with the 14th pick in the mock draft- an order that was established by Bleacher Report's post-free agency power rankings.
After being a top-100 prep prospect, the 6-foot-7 big man averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, a steal, a block, and 59.7 percent from the field. Murray-Boyles led the Gamecocks in rebounds, steals, and blocks, while ranking sixth in the SEC in 2-point percentage (61.3 percent).
Murray-Boyles is a powerful combo forward who is highly effective at the rim, partly because of his ability to finish through contact.
