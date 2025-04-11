Rockets Officially Clinch Lottery Pick After Suns' Loss
The Houston Rockets will have a lot to look forward to this spring and summer, not just with the playoffs approaching. While the Rockets are an incredible 52-28, clinching the second seed in the Western Conference, they will also have a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The pick comes from the Phoenix Suns due to a series of protections and swaps. Phoenix has greatly underperformed this season at 35-45 and was officially eliminated from Play-In Tournament contention last night after a 125-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Dallas Mavericks, despite losing to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, have clinched the final spot in the Play-In at 38-42.
According to Tankathon, the Rockets have a 3.8% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 17.3% chance at a top-four pick. Phoenix has the ninth-worst record in the NBA at this point, but odds and standings can change with a few games left in the regular season.
We've seen low-lottery teams get some major luck and end up drafting high. Just last year, the Atlanta Hawks went 36-46, and ended up with the No. 1 overall pick despite making the Play-In. Who's to say Houston doesn't get some lottery luck and move up in the order?
The ultimate prize for every team in the lottery is Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old is the most hyped American-born draft prospect since Zion Williamson in 2019, with expectations to be a generational player. The 6-foot-9 forward won the Naismith National Player of the Year award, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks for the Blue Devils this past season.
The Rockets will have a plethora of options with the draft approaching. Seeing as how they're already a playoff team, their first-round pick (if they decide to use it) is likely to be a draft-and-stash or a minor rotation piece off of the bench.
Houston can also move their pick in a trade for win-now talent. The team would be in play for plenty of veterans around the league, and a wide range of talent. Cam Johnson, Kevin Durant, and plenty of other high-end players are expected to be available.
