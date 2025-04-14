Rockets Officially Clinch Top-10 Odds in NBA Draft Lottery
The Houston Rockets have more than the playoffs to look forward to, as they have officially secured top-10 odds in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the conclusion of the regular season.
Houston's positioning stems from swaps and protections from the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick, whose 36-46 record ties them with the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth and tenth spots in the lottery odds. A coin flip will determine the final order, but for now, the Rockets are poised to benefit significantly from this arrangement.
The Rockets' lottery odds are a result of a swap right acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, who initially held the rights to Phoenix's pick. This trade, part of a larger deal involving Kevin Durant in 2023, has proven to be a strategic boon for Houston. Without this swap, the Rockets would have been picking at No. 27.
Under the NBA's revised lottery system, Houston carries a 3.8% chance of landing the coveted No. 1 overall pick and a 17.3% chance of jumping into the top four according to Tankathon. The Rockets are no strangers to lottery success, having secured top-four picks in each of the last four drafts, resulting in the acquisitions of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and many more.
The 2025 NBA Draft is headlined by Duke forward Cooper Flagg, widely regarded as a franchise-altering talent. While the Rockets' current odds may not make them favorites for the top pick, their history of lottery fortune keeps hope alive.
We've seen lower-lottery teams jump up in the order, most notably last season when the Atlanta Hawks jumped from the 10th-best odds to No. 1. Who's to say Houston shouldn't be hopeful the revised system leaning into the randomness of the event?
The draft lottery, set for May 12, will determine the final order and could further bolster the Rockets' young core. With a blend of established talent and promising prospects, Houston is well-positioned to continue its ascent in the NBA hierarchy as a young, up-and-coming squad. For now, the Rockets and their fans eagerly await not only the playoffs but the lottery results as well, hoping for a stroke of luck.
