Three College Players the Houston Rockets Could Target in the 2025 Draft
The Houston Rockets already have a deep roster loaded with solid young players still fighting to establish their role in the NBA.
Next summer, however, Houston will have the opportunity to add two more prospects to the mix in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Rockets held the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the team's selection will likely be further back in 2025, especially if Houston makes a postseason appearance.
While it is certainly possible that Ime Udoka and company look to move their first round picks, here are three college basketball players that would fit well with the Rockets.
Liam McNeeley
After an illustrious high school career, former Montverde (FL) standout and 5-star prospect Liam McNeeley is set to make his collegiate debut for the Connecticut Huskies.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, McNeeley is a versatile wing player who can space the floor and play good defense. The former Indiana commit was rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
With good size and the skill set of a valuable role player, McNeeley could be a solid option for Houston, complimenting a solid group of players who will need the ball in their hands more than the 18-year-old.
McNeeley is currently ranked No. 15 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
Asa Newell
Asa Newell, McNeeley's teammate at Montverde and a fellow 5-star prospect, could also be a Rockets' target in the upcoming draft cycle.
Listed at 6-11, Newell was rated the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 4 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports. Even at his size, Newell is an exceptional athlete, a good defender and a decent shooter.
Set to play his true freshman season at Georgia this year, Newell is rated the No. 22 prospect on Draft Digest's Big Board.
Zvonimir Ivisic
After playing sparingly as a true freshman at Kentucky, Arkansas sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic has the potential to have a breakout year with the Razorbacks in 2024-25.
Listed at 7-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Ivisic hails from Vodice, Croatia, and averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 57.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range for the Wildcats.
With great size and the potential to space the floor, Ivisic could be the perfect fit for Houston late in the first round.
Ivisic is ranked No. 35 on Draft Digest's Big Board.
