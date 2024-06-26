What to know about the 2024 NBA draft: How to watch, what picks the Rockets have
We've finally made it.
It's finally here.
The 2024 NBA Draft, that is, in case you were wondering what I'm so excited about.
For the first time in league history, the draft will be a two-day event, as the first-round kicks off tonight, followed by the second-round on Thursday.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained the basis of the modification, while also noting the difficulties he faced in changing the format.
"For us, it was pretty straightforward. Of course we needed the Players Association agreement to do that, and it wasn’t universally popular. There was some people who felt maybe we should just get it all done in one night.
But I think for me, I felt sort of combining all those different interests, the opportunity to give that additional exposure to the second-round picks, the opportunity to talk about why these picks are so valuable to teams, how deep the rosters are these days, it seemed to me like a no-brainer.
But you never know. We’ll get through this first draft, and then I’m sure we’ll sit down with the players, we’ll sit down with our partners and see whether or not it worked.”
Each team will have five minutes to make their selection.
How to watch the NBA Draft
The draft will start at 7:00 PM CST and will air on ESPN/ABC.
What draft picks do the Houston Rockets have?
First round: Pick No. 3
Second round: Pick No. 44
The Rockets originally acquired their first-round pick by way of the James Harden trade in 2021, sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2024, and 2026, in addition to first-round pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027.
The draft lottery determined exactly where the pick would land, and it happened to fall at number three, although the pick had the highest likelihood of landing at number nine.
There's been a considerable amount of chatter regarding the Rockets' desire to trade the pick, but that hasn't happened yet.
Either way, we'll have you covered for all of the draft movement and activity!
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.