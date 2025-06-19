Inside The Rockets

Free Agent Guards For the Houston Rockets to Consider

With Fred VanVleet's extension still up for discussion, the Rockets could find his replacement in free agency.

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka stands on the court during a timeout against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center.
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have yet to opt into veteran guard Fred VanVleet's $44 million club option, and while they have made it clear they would like to bring him back to Houston for a potential long term deal, if the numbers do not work out he could be on his way out of Houston as he might not be worth the current tag on his contract.

If VanVleet is to walk this summer, the Rockets will have an opportunity with both pick No. 10 in the NBA Draft and free agency to add depth to their guard room for next season, and also add a veteran presence to help out with the young Rockets squad.

Reed Sheppard is likely to step into a more prominent role next season for Houston, so they will likely be looking for role players and depth guys for their roster rather than a full-time starter.

Here are a few options the Rockets have in the offseason at guard:

Patty Mills (Unrestricted Free Agent)

The 36-year-old NBA veteran Patty Mills will be coming off a low production 2024-25 season after spending time with both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. He certainly will not command a large payday in the summer, which could entice the Rockets to reach out to Mills' camp. He would be a great veteran presence for the young players as the 15-year veteran has seen the highs and lows of the league, while also offering the ability to come off the bench at any time.

Gary Payton II (Unrestricted Free Agent)

For a team full of defensive-minded players, Gary Payton II would fit right in on the second unit. Not regarded highly for his offensive play but more so for his defensive skillset and athletic ability, Payton could be a solid contributor for the Houston Rockets. His only concern as a free agent would be his durability, but if he can prove to be able to stay healthy, then the Rockets could be calling.

Spencer Dinwiddie (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Spencer Dinwiddie will be coming off a second stint with the Dallas Mavericks heading into this summer's free agency, and he might not even have to leave the state for his potential next team. The Rockets would certainly benefit from a high IQ veteran like Dinwiddie on their team. he averaged 11 points and 4.4 assists this past season, proving he can still contribute when given the minutes.

