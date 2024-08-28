Two Former Rockets Remain Unsigned As Training Camp Approaches
The Houston Rockets will enter the 2024-25 NBA season with a full 15-man roster, as well as three players on two-way contracts. Of these 18 players, none are former Rockets Reggie Bullock Jr. and Boban Marjonovic.
Bullock and Marjonovic spent last season in Houston, both receiving very little time as veterans. Bullock, now 33, averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 44 games played, while Marjonivc, now 36, averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14 games.
Marjonovic recently spoke on his NBA hopes as he remains unsigned.
"I’m waiting for the NBA, but if it doesn’t happen, there is a lot on paper going on," he said.
Bullock has been an integral part of multiple playoff teams throughout his ten-year NBA career, playing for the LA Clippers, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks among other teams. He's built a solid career around efficient three-point shooting and solid defense.
Marjonovic has also been a part of playoff teams throughout his eight-year career. He's been with the Clippers, Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers through their postseason battles.
While there's a chance the two get picked up by a team, it doesn't help that they are in their mid-30s. Bullock is seen as slightly more valuable due to his shooting ability, but he's been on the decline with age, as most NBA players have been.
Despite their age, Bullock and Marjonovic might still have a little bit left in the tank. If they're signed, it would likely be to a veteran minimum.
