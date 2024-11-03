Rockets Fall Short of 31-Point Comeback in Overtime
Tari Eason put the Rockets on his back after being down by 31 points, but Houston still lost 127-121.
Golden State started off hot from three, going 8-for-12 early, compared to Houston's one for nine. Moses Moody and Buddy Hield led the way to start the game, shooting 5-for-5 from three, leading them to an 18-point lead to end the first quarter.
The Warriors began the game pressuring on defense from half-court. Their defensive plan of double-teaming Jalen Green showed, as Houston started slow. Alperen Sengun was able to get good looks off of those double-teams, having his best first quarter of the season with seven points.
Steve Kerr made it a focus for to harass the Rockets inside of the three-point line. Forcing Houston to take threes really made it tough to score. Houston shot 34.6% compared to Golden State's 63.6%.
Jeff Green checked in for the first time this season early in the second quarter. He is the only person who was on the Rockets' roster last time they beat Golden State in 2020. Without Steven Adams, his veteran presence was needed for Houston on the court.
Aaron Holiday checked in with just over five minutes left in the first half. Down 28, Ime Udoka was looking for any lineup to work. He shot the ball well, which is exactly what Houston needed from him. Playing six minutes in the first half, he had six points on 2-for-3 shooting.
Gaining a 31-point lead, the second quarter was not any different from the first. The Warriors continued to grow their lead while holding Houston to primarily three-pointers. Golden State shot 56%, and Houston shot 32%. The score at halftime was 71-43. Houston also got out-rebounded having 14 defensive rebounds to 22.
Starting in the beginning of the second half, the Warriors to pressure with three men in between the half-court line and three-point line on defense. The Rockets continued having trouble finding ways to score with these pressures continuously leading to missed shots and turnovers.
Slowly cutting down the lead, Green hit a three followed a triple made by Eason to bring the 31-point lead down to 19 with under five minutes left in the third.
Eason continued to heat up for Houston. He had 13 points and five fouls, then dunked an impressive putback. Right after, he forced a turnover and threw down a dunk giving the Rockets energy as well as the fans. He led a small third-quarter comeback, and the team was down 16 at the end of the quarter.
Reed Sheppard knocked down his first shot of the game - a three-pointer at the top of the fourth quarter to shorten the lead to 13. Jabari Smith Jr. continued Houston's hot streak with another shot from downtown to cut the lead to 10. Amen Thompson energized with even more momentum, converting an and-one off of a layup. Great defense from Eason led to a dunk from Thompson. Eason then made a layup to bring the lead down to three. With an unreal 16-1 run led by the forward, Houston brought themselves back. It became a one-point game when Smith Jr. hit another shot from beyond the arc. Eason tied the game at 98 with a layup.
Draymond Green hit a three to bring the Warriors up by one until Eason dunked on a fastbreak to bring them down one. Again, Eason hits a layup to bring the Rockets up one. Golden State hit a three to go up 104-102. Smith Jr. tied the game at 104 with free throws. Thompson then tied the game at 106.
Udoka subbed in Green, but subbed him right back out after an airballed three down two. Eason checked back in.
The back and forth baskets continued for a few minutes. Eason missed two big free throws and then Jonathan Kuminga hit two free throws for Golden State to put them up six. Smith Jr. made a big layup, and then Brandon Podziemski made a huge fadeaway.
Since the four-minute mark, the Warriors went on a 12-6 run, leading by six points.
Houston started to press Golden State at 114-118, then fouled their veteran forward, Green. He missed both, but Houston failed to grab the rebound. Podziemski hit two free throws, and then Smith Jr. hit a big three to bring the Rockets down two.
A big turnover from Green on an inbounds led to a turnover and Eason got fouled. Green fouled out. Eason tied it at 119 on free throws, leading to overtime.
Amen Thompson rolled his ankle and started limping at the end of overtime. Kuminga led Golden State in overtime to help the Warriors win.
The Rockets take on the New York Knicks on Monday at Toyota Center. Tip off is at 7:45 p.m. CST.
