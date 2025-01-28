Rockets Top Celtics Behind Monster Performances from Brooks and Thompson
The Houston Rockets flew into Boston to face the No. 2 seeded Celtics. Houston, however, is coming into Monday night's matchup with momentum on its side after back-to-back wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers who owned the best record in the NBA.
Just like most of the games the Rockets have played in January so far, forward Amen Thompson had his stamp all over the contest from the jump. He was flying around the court, grabbing every rebound and zooming off on every fast break.
Thompson had some much-needed help, though, as forward Dillon Brooks joined him with a hot start of his own. Brooks hit four triples in the first to help give Houston an early four-point edge over Boston at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same as Thompson and Brooks continued to apply pressure on the Celtics defense with their elite shotmaking. The Rockets also picked up their defensive pressure in the second as they gave superstar forward Jayson Tatum a hard time on the offensive end.
Tatum went scoreless in the first half, but Houston still only led by two, keeping the game very much in question.
Contrary to the second quarter, it was an offensive battle in the third. Tatum scored 15 points in the quarter alone. However, Brooks and Thompson stayed hot and kept the game close as the Rockets trailed by just four heading into the fourth.
Boston came alive to begin the fourth, scoring seven unanswered points within the first two minutes. Houston's star guard Jalen Green, who missed a short portion of the game due to an eye injury he suffered in the first half, weathered the storm as he began to hit jump shots.
The Rockets used that momentum and began to wake back up defensively, helping them go on a 13-0 run with about five minutes remaining in the contest to give themselves a one-point lead.
The game went back and forth the rest of the way as it came down to the final seconds. Both Houston and Boston were able to score on back-to-back possessions to keep the game tied with five seconds remaining.
The Rockets held possession and veteran guard Fred VanVleet was tasked with the inbound. Thompson grabbed the inbound pass, drove to the rim and shot off one leg to hit the game-winning floater. Houston came out on top 114-112.
The story of the night was Thompson and Brooks. Thompson scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 10 boards while Brooks scored 36 points and tied a franchise record with 10 made threes on the night.
The Rockets will look to build on this emphatic win on Tuesday as they fly to Atlanta to play the Hawks.
