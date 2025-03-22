Rockets Get Dominant Second Half Performance from Fred VanVleet Against Heat to Win Ninth Consecutive
Friday night’s contest between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat featured two teams on very different types of streaks. Miami had lost nine in a row entering this contest, while Houston had won eight in a row.
The starters on Friday night for the Rockets were Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. Thompson’s return was welcomed, especially given how much he enhances the Houston defense.
It was a slow start for the Rockets, which has been a theme lately. They allowed Miami to shoot 66.7% from the floor in the first quarter, which resulted in a four-point Heat lead after one quarter.
From there, Houston lost the second quarter by five points, despite VanVleet beginning to find a rhythm. The veteran point guard had nine points in the second quarter on perfect shooting, while Smith Jr. chipped in six points of his own. Even then, the Rockets trailed 59-51 at the half. At that point, the Heat were shooting 7-for-12 (58.3%) from deep.
The third quarter was a favorable one for Houston, chipping away at the deceit and winning that 12-minute span by six points. That helped pull the game into reach entering the fourth quarter. VanVleet had 12 more points in the third alone, continuing his hot streak.
That wasn’t the end of the scoring burst for VanVleet, as he led the Rockets to an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and take the lead early in the final frame. Houston maintained that momentum and stretched the lead as the fourth quarter went on. While things got closer in the end, the Rockets were able to control the fourth quarter and ultimately come out on top by a final score of 102-98.
