Grading the Rockets' NBA Trade Deadline
Another NBA trade deadline comes and goes, but this year's was perhaps the most chaotic in the history of the league. With a plethora of All-Stars and veterans moved this year, it seemed like no one was safe from being moved.
Through all of the noise, the Houston Rockets stayed relatively quiet, making two minor moves. The first was exchanging second-round picks with the Boston Celtics, as Jaden Springer was the only player involved in the deal. He would eventually be waived, per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.
The second move would be trading the draft rights of Alpha Kaba for Atlanta Hawks center Cody Zeller and a 2028 second-round pick. Zeller has been on a steady decline in recent years and isn't expected to contribute a great deal to this Rockets squad that has already found success. He is more of a depth player for injury cases.
Overall, Houston did not do much to change its roster. That was expected, as the Rockets have been adamant about not trading the young core and acquiring a big-name All-Star at the moment. There were plenty of names thrown on to their plate in rumors, but Houston didn't budge.
On the other end, though, the Rockets have some holes in their rotation that could have been fixed this trade season. The center position, which has had some noticeable depth issues, could've used more of an upgrade, as Steven Adams is still expected to be the backup behind All-Star Alperen Sengun over Zeller.
The point guard position could've also used some tinkering. Behind Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson is technically listed as the backup point guard, although he is more of a wing facilitator than a floor general. There were several players on the market who could have filled that role and given Houston a more complete look.
Grade: B
This trade deadline wasn't a bad one for the Rockets by any means, but it also wasn't impressive, as minimal changes were made. They should be applauded for not giving in to the star players linked to the team.
Houston could've bitten the bullet and traded a haul just to give them a better shot at a title for the short term. Instead, the organization reiterated its belief in this young, developing group, as there is legitimate belief that the Rockets can make a good playoff run as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.
On the other hand, there were more than enough players up for trade that would've helped Houston's bench. With rookie Reed Sheppard not finding many minutes as a reserve, the Rockets could've used three-point shooting, along with center depth as mentioned earlier.
They shouldn't be penalized for that, however. Houston is still one of the strongest teams in the league, and should continue to be through the end of the season. The Rockets being quiet shouldn't garner much of a reaction from anyone.
