2024 NBA Draft Live Updates: Rockets Look To Add Prominent Prospect With No. 3 Pick
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will be held on Wednesday night inside the Barclays Center. The Houston Rockets currently hold the No. 3 selection, which they obtained in a trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.
Although the Rockets will not hold the top overall selection for the fourth consecutive year, Houston is still in a great position to land a prominent prospect. They will likely depart from the first round of the draft with Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, who is arguably the best 3-point shooter of this year's class.
Sheppard averaged 12.5 points while shooting 52.1 percent from behind the arc during his lone season at Kentucky.
"I am good with whatever — it doesn't matter what I have to do," Sheppard said at the NBA Combine. "As long as we are winning. As long as everyone is having fun. I don't care if I have to pass the ball. I don't care if I have to shoot the ball. I don't care if I have to get water for the guys, whatever it takes for the team to win. I'll do it."
The Atlanta Hawks won the 2024 Draft Lottery in May and will likely select Zaccharie Risacher, while the Washington Wizards will round out the top three picks with the selection of Alex Sarr.
