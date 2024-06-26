Suns 'Riding' With Kevin Durant Amid Trade Interest From Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets catapulted into the league's rumor mill Tuesday night. Following the trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Rockets revamped their draft capital by acquiring the Phoenix Suns' future picks. This puts Houston in a prime position to trade for an established star.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Rockets have their eyes set on Kevin Durant. Should Phoenix decide to part ways with the former league MVP winner, the Rockets would make for a prime trade destination.
Durant's future in Phoenix is uncertain following a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season. But, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, the Suns are "riding" with Durant and their current All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Phoenix's first full year with their Big 3 was a major flop. The Suns finished with a 49-33 record during the regular season. Their season came to an embarrassing end following a four-game sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the 2024 postseason.
At 35 years old, Durant averaged 27.1 points on .523/.413/.856 shooting splits, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists, showcasing that he is still one of the league's top players. He appeared in 75 games during this past season, which marked his highest since his final year with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.
With the Suns aiming to keep Durant and the rest of their All-Star core, the Rockets would remain in a great spot to land another prominent star.
With the first round of the NBA Draft set for Wednesday night, the Rockets are in a superb position to acquire Paul George or Donovan Mitchell should the opportunity present itself. Per a source, coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell, while George has become a target for the Rockets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.