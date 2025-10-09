Three Takeaways From Kevin Durant's Rockets Debut Win over Jazz
The wait is over as Kevin Durant finally played his first-ever game as a Houston Rocket.
In the team's second preseason contest ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the new Houston superstar graced the hardwood to banner the Rockets’ 140-127 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening.
As he sat down after the previous preseason opener win over the Atlanta Hawks, Durant confirmed that he would play against the Jazz. And it was definitely thrilling to see him wearing the white and red threads of the franchise for the first time right in front of the Toyota Center home crowd.
The Rockets have successfully showcased their all-out firepower again, as all starters chipped in double digits in scoring. The entire group poured 53.6 percent from the field while connecting 38.2 percent of three-point shots. Houston also dominated the rebounding bout, snatching 47 boards over the Jazz, who had 35.
Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' second preseason win over tthe visiting Jazz.
1. Kevin Durant Sizzled In His Rockets Debut
How cool it is to witness Kevin Durant wearing a Rockets uniform?
Making his debut for Houston upon his blockbuster trade arrival from the past offseason, Durant delivered a major first impression for every Rockets fan. There's a reason why he'll go down as one of the greatest to do it and the one who will carry the entire team over the hump to win the franchise's third title.
In just 23 minutes, Durant was phenomenal, as he finished with a team-high 20 points. He was automatic from the field, shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field. From pulling up mid-range jumpers and driving shots, the Jazz were simply clueless on how to contain him on the Rockets' offensive possessions.
It was a major debut for Durant,, and this can only guarantee the high hopes of the entire organization and its fanbase for this forthcoming season.
2. Amen Thompson Flashes Offensive Brilliance
The Rockets have developed high expectations for Amen Thompson leading to his third NBA season. After a promising sophomore outing, Houston desires nothing for him but to take an offensive leap this time around.
As such, the Rockets sensation presented a huge offensive performance to help the team's dominant dub over the Jazz. At halftime, Thompson had already produced 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, accompanied by seven boards and six assists for 25 total minutes. He was also locked in on the defensive side, recording two steals and a block.
Thompson terrorized Utah on both ends, but his scoring output truly stood out tonight. He demonstrated aggressiveness from the transition, craftiness from making good looks for his teammates and other offensive plays.
Sky's the limit for Thompson as he is poised for another breakout year from what he's showing thus far this preseason for Houston.
3. Alperen Sengun Was An All-Around Monster
Alperen Sengun feasted once again for Houston. And as it is, he did it on a usual fashion.
It was actually Point Sengun as the Rockets star orchestrated the team's wire-to-wire victory over the Jazz. He chipped in 13 points with a game-high 13 dimes alongside five rebounds. Sengun also played tremendous defense throughout 28 minutes, registering four steals.
Sengun has been the primary catalyst of the Rockets' second win of this preseason, and he'll continue to do so once the regular season officially begins.