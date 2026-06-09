The Houston Rockets enter this NBA offseason at a crossroads. A second consecutive first-round exit has forced the franchise to confront hard questions about its core.

But the pressure shouldn't obscure the opportunity. The Rockets are still one of the richest teams in the league in terms of assets. They have the young players and draft capital that give them genuine leverage in any direction they choose. These are the three most valuable chips, regardless of whether they're moved:

3. 2027 first-round pick (via PHX)

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; A person watches the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets' 2027 pick swap would have replaced this selection, and maybe could have slotted higher on the list. However, the recent draft lottery reform now favors middle-of-the-pack teams, completely flipping the script and punishing the worst teams.

So the Phoenix Suns should end up with a high draft pick next year if they continue to be a Play-In Tournament team or early playoff exit, but that will go to the Rockets. That is, if they keep the selection.

The 2027 NBA Draft isn't nearly as hype as 2026, but a top pick in any year is a major bright spot that poses great potential and, for an uber-competitive team like Houston, long-term insurance.

2. Kevin Durant

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Durant was, by far, the best player for the Rockets this season, and that was expected. But I don't think many expected the gap between him and the young core to be this far. Losing Fred VanVleet, their only true point guard, eliminated a big part of their offense, but the 37-year-old was still one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA.

Durant made the All-NBA Second Team, averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 52-41-87 shooting splits. Despite his age, he remains extremely valuable to any team in the league and has proven he should be a top option for Houston's title pursuit.

1. Amen Thompson

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

You could certainly argue Durant or maybe even Alperen Sengun as the most valuable player on the roster, but Thompson's growth and potential after just three seasons in the NBA is above anyone else in Houston.

Consider what the 6-foot-7 wing was tasked with: Thompson, clearly a two-way wing and not a true point guard, was tasked with being a major part of that positional committee, and still managed to increase his offensive numbers.

The 23-year-old took a small dip defensively, but improved to 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, and still recorded 1.5 steals a night. His potential as an all-around star is through the roof, even with a murky jump shot.