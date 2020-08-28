SI.com
Adam Silver 'Wholeheartedly' Supports NBA, WNBA Protests

Michael Shapiro

Players across the NBA took an unprecedented step in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality on Wednesday as six teams sat out their scheduled playoff contests. The strike continued on Thursday and Friday, buoyed by support from NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"First, let me say that I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice," Silver wrote in a letter to the league's employees. "While I don't walk in the same shoes as Black men and women, I can see the trauma and fear that racialized violence causes and how it continues the painful legacy of racial inequity that persists in our country."

"I understand that some of you feel the league should be doing more. I hear you–and please know that I am focused on ensuring that we as a league are effecting real change both within our organization and in communities across the country."

Silver's words were followed by a show of solidarity from the NBA. More than 100 NBA employees will go on strike on Friday in an effort to "push the NBA and Adam Silver to be more vocal, proactive in standing with players, fans and communities in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism," per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

While the league has not announced any formal plan for action on social justice issues, there has already been tangible change initiated by the players' strike. The Rockets announced on Thursday they will use the Toyota Center as a voting site for the 2020 election, continuing the efforts made by LeBron James and the More Than a Vote initiative.

“Our elections this November will be historic – not only because we are electing the President of the United States, but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Toyota Center, home to our beloved Houston Rockets, will be a voting center during the Early Voting Period and on Election Day.”

The NBA is slated to resume the 2020 playoffs on Saturday. Game times have yet to be announced as of Friday morning. 

