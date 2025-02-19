Alperen Sengun Must Step Up for Rockets
Based on his All-Star designation, Alperen Sengun is currently the best player on the Houston Rockets.
And if they are going to do anything during the postseason, Sengun will have to play a key role for the Rockets down the stretch.
In the first half of the season, Sengun averaged 18.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Rockets, proving to be one of the better centers in the NBA. But now Sengun will face a different monster that he has yet to face in his four-year NBA career — the playoff push.
Sengun got a taste of things last season down the stretch, but an injury he suffered in mid-March ended his campaign prematurely, and when he went down, the Rockets began to flirt a little bit with the postseason, ultimately coming up short with a 41-41 record.
If the Rockets want to solidify their spot in the playoffs this time around, Sengun will have to continue playing at an All-Star level.
Houston currently sits in fourth place in the West, just 0.5 game ahead of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the surging Los Angeles Lakers, so teams are tight on their tail, and that's when the best players have to perform.
If Sengun and the Rockets can continue playing at a high level, they will give themselves the best chance possible to be a home team for the first round of the playoffs. That would set the tone for the Rockets in a big way and give the team a big advantage for competing in its first postseason together.
Sengun and the Rockets' second half push begins with a date with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
