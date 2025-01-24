Amen Thompson Crashing Glass For Rockets
The Houston Rockets have one of the best rebounding guards in the league in Amen Thompson.
Thompson, 21, is averaging eight rebounds per game for the Rockets this season, putting him in a group of just 27 players around the league who achieve that goal.
Almost everyone with eight or more rebounds per game is a big man, but Thompson is an anomaly. He explained why he values rebounding to Rockets Wire reporter Brian "Big Sarge" Barefield.
“I really didn’t start to do that until I got to the league, to be honest,” Thompson told Rockets Wire. “I always had the ball, so I didn’t go crash all the time. (Assistant coach) Ben (Sullivan) used to teach me and Jabari (Smith Jr.) these drills to work on crashing. Its paying off.”
Thompson's ability to crash the glass has worn off on his teammates, making the Rockets one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA.
His efforts have impressed head coach Ime Udoka.
“He has been great,” Udoka said of Thompson via Barefield. “Especially guarding a lot of perimeter guys now. I think the first few games where we moved him to more on-ball defense and put Dillon (Brooks) on the bigs (centers), it has to be a conscious effort for him to go back and rebound.”
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
