Ben Simmons Signs With Clippers, But Rockets May Have Him Later
The Houston Rockets were among the teams reported to be interested in former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons after he agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Rockets ultimately didn't sign him, but Simmons will be teaming up with Houston legend James Harden on the Los Angeles Clippers for the rest of the year.
Simmons will be a free agent this summer, and Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner believes the Rockets could be a destination for the three-time All-Star.
"I don’t think the Rockets are seriously considering Ben Simmons. Houston has a history of smartly letting teams/ players use them in negotiation tactics, but Simmons would make more sense to consider this offseason when multiple Rockets will likely depart in free agency," Lerner tweeted.
Simmons, 28, averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists for the Nets this season, but with Brooklyn out of the playoff race, the team opted to give the Australian point forward an opportunity to play with a team looking to compete in the postseason.
Simmons and the Clippers won't face the Rockets until Apr. 9, but Houston is back in town at the Toyota Center this afternoon as the team takes on Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
