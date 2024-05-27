Bill Walton, NBA Legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 71
The NBA announced Monday afternoon that legend Bill Walton has died from cancer at the age of 71. Walton established himself as one of the greatest players in league history. He became a two-time champion, winning a title with the Portland Trail Blazers (1977) and Boston Celtics (1986).
Walton won Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Celtics in 1986. He averaged 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds to help the Celtics win their 16th title in franchise history, which came at the expense of the Houston Rockets.
Before finishing his career with the Celtics, Walton had a legendary run with the Portland Trail Blazers. They drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1974.
Five years later, the former UCLA prospect became MVP of the 1977 Finals, league MVP winner in 1978, and two-time All-Star as a member of the Trail Blazers (1977 & 1978). During his MVP season, Walton averaged a career-best 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 58 games played.
"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams."
Walton averaged 13.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 25 career games against the Rockets. His best performance came in January 1976, when he scored 30 points in the Trail Blazers' 110-107 loss to the Rockets. Rudy Tomjanovich led Houston to victory with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.