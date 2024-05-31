Bleacher Report Predicts Houston Rockets to Hold Onto No. 3 Overall Pick
Rafael Stone has some decisions to make. The Houston Rockets general manager is playing with a unique situation. If the team runs things back, they can bank on development from their young core to catapult into the playoffs. Should they make trades, they can work on prolonging an eventual championship window. Either way, Stone is set for a defining offseason.
The team also hoists the No. 3 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets, who jumped in the draft lottery. Whether they trade the selection to bolster the roster or use it to draft a player to fit the playoff-hopeful team remains a big question.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey used the latest rumors and buzz around the association to make predictions for this offseason. The first of the predictions made by Bailey happened to include the Rockets and the No. 3 overall pick, as he claimed they will stand pat and use the selection themselves.
The reason for the Rockets standing pat isn't quite because they're going to get a difference-maker with the selection, but because the value of the pick in a "weaker" draft might not net the return worth Houston departing from such a high draft pick.
"If Houston could hang onto at least two or three of the most important members of the young core while adding a difference-making veteran, it would certainly be tempting to do so," Bailey wrote. "But this draft has been described as historically bad, so that third pick may not get the Rockets too far. And this roster has a chance to organically develop into something special."
For the Rockets to lose the No. 3 overall pick wouldn't be the end of the world, but to do so for little gain in return simply wouldn't be worth it. It'll be interesting to follow what direction Stone takes with the draft pick and manages the current talent on the roster.
