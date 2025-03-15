Bulls vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they welcome the Chicago Bulls in their lone trip to the Toyota Center this season.
The Rockets are fresh off playing the Dallas Mavericks last night, and they hope to grab another win as the Bulls come into town.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are fresh off of a win two nights ago against the Brooklyn Nets, so their fresher legs could make the game a dogfight.
Bulls vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, Mar. 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Bulls vs. Rockets Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
- SG Ayo Dosunmu (OUT - shoulder)
- PG Josh Giddey (OUT - ankle)
- PG Lonzo Ball (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
Houston Rockets
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Bulls vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- PG Max Christie
- SG Dante Exum
- SF Klay Thompson
- PF Naji Marshall
- C Kessler Edwards
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
