Bulls vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Chicago Bulls. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they welcome the Chicago Bulls in their lone trip to the Toyota Center this season.

The Rockets are fresh off playing the Dallas Mavericks last night, and they hope to grab another win as the Bulls come into town.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are fresh off of a win two nights ago against the Brooklyn Nets, so their fresher legs could make the game a dogfight.

Bulls vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Friday, Mar. 14
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds

Bulls vs. Rockets Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

  • SG Ayo Dosunmu (OUT - shoulder)
  • PG Josh Giddey (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Lonzo Ball (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

Bulls vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • PG Max Christie
  • SG Dante Exum
  • SF Klay Thompson
  • PF Naji Marshall
  • C Kessler Edwards

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

