Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard are Receiving Valuable Minutes
The Houston Rockets lost their second straight game Friday night to the Los Angeles Lakers 140-109. Usually, when a team loses by this wide of a margin, alarm bells start to go off immediately after the game. However, with the Rockets having clinched the No. 2 seed days ago, wins and losses are not the Rockets' No. 1 concern.
The Rockets sat multiple players in their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night, and for their matchup with the Lakers, they sat even more of their regular rotation. Ime Udoka stated that the starters would get some playing time in the regular season finale on Sunday, but it would still be limited minutes.
With the majority of the Rockets' regular rotation sitting, that has given players like N'Faly Dante, Nate Willams, Aaron Holiday and Jock Landale more playing time. However, the two players it has benefited the most are Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard.
Both young players have found it difficult to crack this season's rotation. Whitmore and Sheppard have spent time in the G League with the Rockets affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Whitmore came into the season with hopes of earning regular playing time after a strong rookie campaign.
Sheppard was drafted by the Rockets as the third overall pick in the 2024 draft and was brought in to help the Rockets with their below-average 3-point shooting. Unfortunately, neither player's plans for playing time have come to fruition. The Rockets have been one of the best teams all season, making it difficult for either player to see the court.
Whitmore's primary position is small forward, and with the return of Tari Eason and the emergence of Amen Thompson, Whitmore has been the odd man out on most nights. For Sheppard, he was seen as a possible backup point guard, but the Rockets have elected to use Jalen Green as VanVleet's backup when the veteran guard goes to the bench.
Sheppard struggled to make shots early in the season, and at times, his hesitation caused the coaching staff to limit his minutes. Udoka and his coaching staff wanted to see more from Whitmore outside of scoring, and that has been one of the reasons he has struggled for playing time.
With the increased playing time in the last couple of games, both players have been able to show what they can do on the court and gain valuable experience. Whitmore had a career-high 34 points in the Rockets' loss to the Lakers Friday night, and Sheppard finished with 14 points and was 4-8 from 3-point range. He had an even better game on Wednesday, as he made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points.
The increased minutes are invaluable for two young players who have not had a lot of opportunities throughout the season. Injuries happen, and adjustments are made in the playoff series, so you never know when your number could be called. The experience both players are getting in these last few games could make a difference for the Rockets in the playoffs.