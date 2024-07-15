Cam Whitmore Leads Rockets to Second Consecutive Summer League Win vs. Wizards
Cam Whitmore's dunks late in the second quarter not only woke up a modest crowd inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, but he also gave the Houston Rockets enough momentum to record their second consecutive Summer League victory, a 109-91 win over the Washington Wizards Sunday night.
With 27 seconds left in the second quarter, Whitmore completed a two-hand dunk over the top of Wizards' big man Alex Sarr that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Whitmore's poster over the league's No. 2 pick came a few minutes after he nailed a reverse dunk on a fast break.
"I was thinking of something to do," Whitmore said. "I was thinking of everything. A windmill. A tomahawk. I just did it."
The reigning Summer League MVP put on a show against the Wizards, finishing with a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and four assists in the win. Since last July, Whitmore has led the Rockets to a 7-2 record in Las Vegas. The team is currently 2-0 to begin the 2K25 Summer League tournament.
While Whitmore put on a show to close the second quarter, Reed Sheppard continued his play as the best rookie prospect from the 2024 NBA Draft. Sheppard finished the game with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals. Over the previous two games, he has averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.
"The first two games have been spectacular; just picking up where we left off from last year," Whitmore said. "And I did want to play with Reed. It's very exciting playing with him and seeing what he can do on the floor."
The Rockets outscored the Wizards in each quarter despite a subpar start to the game. Houston committed three consecutive turnovers during its first three offensive possessions. The Rockets' most dominating quarter came during the second period when Houston outscored Washington 30-21.
Nate Williams played a vital role in helping the Rockets find a groove during the second period. He was one of five players to score in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
Justin Champagnie led the Wizards with a team-best 19 points and seven rebounds, while Carlton Carrington added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sarr struggled amid his second Summer League appearance with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Orlando Robinson making the most of his opportunity:
Second-year big man Orlando Robinson is making the most of his Summer League opportunity with the Rockets. Against the Wizards, Robinson had his best game of the Las Vegas tournament, finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.
He appeared in 36 games as a rookie for the Miami Heat during the 2023-24 season. He played the majority of his first year with the Heat's G League team, Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Heat waived Robinson on July 7. Three days later, the former Fresno State prospect who went undrafted in 2023 signed with the Rockets' Summer League team.
"I think he will be a sold center," coach Garrett Jackson said. "He does a good job finishing around the basket. I would not say he is explosive. But he is smart around the basket. He does a good job sealing off players and fighting for position. He knows how to get to his spots."
Up Next:
The Rockets will continue their Summer League tournament against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The game will feature a battle against two of the top five prospects from the 2024 NBA Draft in Sheppard and No. 5 overall pick Ronald Holland II. Tip-off between the Rockets and Pistons is slated for 5:30 p.m. CDT.