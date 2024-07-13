Rockets' Reed Sheppard Displays More Than Shooting in Summer League Debut vs. Lakers
LAS VEGAS — Reed Sheppard did not need a 23-point Summer League performance against the Los Angeles Lakers to make an incredible first impression on Cam Whitmore.
After the Houston Rockets selected the former Kentucky prospect with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sheppard spent his first few weeks with the franchise practicing alongside Whitmore. In the days leading up to the Rockets' 99-80 Summer League victory over the Lakers Friday night, Whitmore had an early glimpse into the top attribute that made Sheppard appeasing to Houston.
"He can shoot," Whitmore said. "Everything that goes up is automatic. But that is one thing you can count on him for. If the ball goes up, if he shoots the ball — it's going in."
Sheppard displayed his shooting inside the Thomas & Mack Center. He shot 9-of-17 from the field while connecting on 66.7 percent of his shots on six made triples. The Rockets outscored the Lakers 26-16 during the third quarter, which featured Reed scoring 12 of his 23 points.
"We won — that's always a positive," Sheppard said. "It was good to get out and start competing again — playing against different guys...Being more comfortable playing with different guys and figuring out what I needed to do.
"My coaches and teammates were telling me, 'keep being aggressive. Keep looking to score. When you come off the ball screen, shoot it.' A lot of it was them putting confidence in me and trusting in me."
With seven minutes left in the third quarter, Sheppard carried out one of the best highlight plays during Day 1 in Las Vegas. While being defended by Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, Sheppard connected on an And-1 floater. His hesitation crossover left Knecht disoriented. While trying to recover, the Tennessee prospect fouled Sheppard amid his shot attempt.
Sheppard's scoring was a portion of what made his Rockets debut a prominent success, but he impacted each facet of Houston's game on both ends of the court.
While scoring six points during the first half, Sheppard began the game as a facilitator, creating easy-scoring opportunities for his teammates. His bounce pass between a pair of Lakers defenders led to a reverse layup by Whitmore for the first basket of the game. Sheppard later connected with Whitmore on a fastbreak, which converted into a one-hand dunk. He finished the game with five assists.
On the defensive end, Sheppard registered three blocks and a steal, showcasing the scrappy characteristic that became a staple for coach Ime Udoka during the Rockets' pre-draft evaluation.
As a more diminutive guard, Udoka eluded to the defensive characteristics that have drawn comparisons to Fred VanVleet. An observation coach Garrett Jackson noticed while watching the former McDonald's All-American from the sideline in Las Vegas.
"That type of instinct reminds me of Fred a little bit," Jackson said. "Fred isn't the tallest guy, but he is very smart defensively, has quick hands, and knows how to jump the passing lanes.
"Reed is very similar. On the inside, he doesn't have the greatest advantage. He can get overwhelmed with a bigger guy. But out on the perimeter, he has quick hands. If you play with the ball low, he is going to take it away. He is really smart; jumping the passing lanes. I think he displayed it tonight."
Although Whitmore stepped onto the court impressed by Sheppard's skill set, he took on the honor of helping guide the first-year pro throughout the game. There were several moments when Whitmore appeared to be a coach to Sheppard, pointing out the small on-court intangibles he learned during his respective rookie season.
Sheppard is aiming to take Whitmore's teachings and his experience against the Lakers into his second Summer League contest on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. The game will feature a battle against two of the top three prospects from the draft in Sheppard and No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
